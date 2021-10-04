Stop mafia from grabbing land near AIIMS: Ch Manmohan

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 4: President of All India Jat Maha Sabha (AIJMS), Choudhary Manmohan Singh today urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Samba Administration to stop the mafia from grabbing land from displaced persons hailing from Chhamb area, who migrated to Samba in 1965 and were allotted land in Barian and adjoining places in 1968 as the prices of these land chunks are touching sky after the work on AIIMS started there.

Earlier, members of Jat community residing in village Barian, adjoining to AIIMS, called on Choudhary Manmohan Singh and apprised him about the issues and problems which the community is confronting after the work of AIIMS construction started in the nearby stretch of land. They told Singh that certain unscrupulous elements are trying to grab their lands near the AIIMS as their prices have soured.

After going through whole issue, Singh warned the land mafia to desist from doing any misadventure in the area and also appealed the Government to safeguard the interests of the people of the area. He said that certain unprincipled elements are trying to grab this land on the pretext of some old disputes as was informed by the Barian residents. He said that Government in principle had agreed that if at any point of time anyone will stake claim on these land chunks these displaced persons will be the rightful owners of the land and no claim whatsoever will be entertained.

He also reiterated demand of the Jat community for OBC status and grant of one time relief package in favour of remaining displaced persons.