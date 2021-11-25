Stop dreaming about restoration of Art 370: Ashok Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 25: The Bharatiya Janta Party’s general secretary, Ashok Koul, today said that people should stop dreaming about the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution because their party would not allow it.

He made these remarks during a press conference here in Srinagar. He said that the BJP is not planning to reinstate Article 370 and that people should stop fantasizing about it.

“The BJP always wanted to repeal this Article because Jammu and Kashmir belong to the people of the entire country, and we have paid a high price for it. The BJP has been devoted to repealing 370 since 1953”, he asserted.

He, however, said that the matter is before the Court and that the BJP respects every decision made by the court since it is above all. “I agree that the subject is before the court, and the BJP respects the court’s decision. But, the BJP believes that since its inception, the entire State of Kashmir has been ours, and Article 370 was a hindrance”, he added.

When asked about the recent civilian killings and an increase in violence, he said that such incidents should not occur in the country, but that the government is looking into it. “The Government has formed a Commission on the recent killings, and whoever is responsible will be held accountable”, he said.

He stated that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored soon as both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country announced it on the floor of Parliament. He added that statehood would be restored either before or after the elections and once the delimitation process is completed.

He further said that the BJP holds National Executive meetings every three months, followed by State Executive meetings, and finally, District Executive meetings. “Today, the party’s district Executive meeting was conducted in Srinagar to discuss the program’s success. Future projects for building the party at the grassroots level were also considered”, he said.