Stop destruction, desecration of Mubarak Mandi: JKNPP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) has urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to stop conversion of the historic Mubarak Mandi Complex, Jammu signifying rich and varied culture of Dogra History into a commercial-shopping centre in the name of entertainment, Tourism promotion, Hotel and Restaurants.

In a virtual meeting held today under the chairmanship of Prof Bhim Singh, president-JKNPP, the senior leadership vehemently criticized the successive Governments at the Centre and the UT for planning to annihilate every symbol of Dogra Culture, Architecture, Palaces, Forts, Water Bodies, etc.

“Even Cultural Heritage was protected in Russia and China after a great proletariat revolution in 1917 and 1949 respectively,” said JKNPP leaders and declared that no one shall be allowed to demolish great Dogra Culture under any circumstances. They appealed the President of India Ramnath Kovind for his urgent intervention to stop cultural invasion over Dogra cultural history.

Amongst others who participated in the meeting included P K Ganju (senior vice president), Masood Andrabi (vice president), Anita Thakur and Yashpaul Kundal (general secretaries), Paramjit Singh Marshal (president-PTU), Neeraj Dewan (general secretary-PTU) and Chetan Sharma (member, working committee).