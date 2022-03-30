Sterlite Power gets LoI for transmission project in Jammu & Kashmir

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has received a Letter of Intent to set up an electricity transmission project in Jammu & Kashmir.

The project has been awarded to Sterlite Power through a tariff-based competitive bidding process (TBCB), a company statement said.

The leading power transmission developer has received the letter of intent (LoI) from Power Finance Corporation Consulting Limited to build, own, operate and maintain a critical transmission project in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 35 years, it added.

The project comprises a 400/132kV GIS substation at Kishtwar and 400 KV LILO (line in line out) of approximately 10 route kilometres of Kishenpur – Dulhasti transmission line at the Kishtwar substation.

Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said, “This is the second mega project that Sterlite Power would be executing across the challenging terrains. We will leverage our expertise and prior experience to deliver this critical project in a timely manner”.

The transmission system will be used for the evacuation of 1,000 MW of power from the Pakaldul Hydro Electric Project to the Kishtwar substation.

The project has a huge scope for future augmentation with voltage addition at 765Kv and 220Kv level along with ICTs and associated bays to connect to the national grid.

Further, the establishment of a common pooling station at Kishtwar by LILO of one circuit of Kishenpur – Dulhasti 400Kv D/c (Quad) line will also provide connectivity to upcoming HEP projects at Kiru (624 MW) and Kwar (540 MW) in the region.

The project will play a pivotal role in strengthening the economy and empowering the local community, in addition to supplying reliable green power to north India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second project by Sterlite Power in Jammu and Kashmir after NRSS-29, which now delivers over 1,000 MW of electricity from Punjab to the Kashmir Valley.

It has strengthened the national grid and augmented Jammu and Kashmir’s power transmission capacity by at least 33 per cent.

The 414 km-long key project now plays a vital role in addressing the power deficit in the region, especially during winter, when it traditionally suffered blackouts. (PTI)