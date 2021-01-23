Steps being taken to create joint theatre command: Lt Gen Mohanty

PUNE: Newly-appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty on Saturday said the Armed Forces are taking progressive steps to increase integration between the three services to create a “joint theatre command”.

Lt Gen Mohanty, who is currently the Southern Command chief, will take over from Lt S K Saini after he retires on January 31.

Speaking to reporters here, Lt Gen Mohanty said, “We are working towards integration. Right now, we all function in different domains and coordinate our resources as when the need arises.”

However, the moment a joint theatre command comes in, there would be integration in terms of planning, training and operations, he said. (AGENCIES)