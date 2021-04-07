Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth Rs 42 cr from US, EU markets

New Delhi, Apr 7: Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 42 crore from the US and European markets.

The company has bagged orders for close to 4,00,000 wheels for the US and the EU caravan trailer market, the US mobile home market and the US truck trailer market, SSWL said in a regulatory filing.

The new orders are worth USD 5.7 million (Rs 42 crore), the company added.

The company will complete execution of the orders by early July this year from its Chennai and Dappar (Punjab) plants, it added.

The company further said orders of similar capacity are anticipated in coming months from similar customer base as businesses continue to recover rapidly. (PTI)