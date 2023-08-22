STD significantly contributed in overall growth of J&K: Rashmi Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Commissioner, State Taxes Department (STD), Dr. Rashmi Singh today remarked that the department has significantly contributed in the overall growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commissioner made these remarks while speaking at a function organised by the department to felicitate officers and officials who have shown outstanding contribution in achieving the revenue targets as well as in their respective fields as part of the celebrations under “Meri Matti Mera Desh” at State Taxes complex Rail Head here.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rashmi called upon all the officers and officials of the department to work with greater zeal and dedication to achieve the revenue targets. She lauded the enthusiasm displayed by the State Taxes team in upholding the values laid down by our heroes, adding that each person who does his duty with honesty and dedication is also a hero because he is contributing to making this country a progressive and developed nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner State Taxes, Jammu, Namrita Dogra highlighted about 15 day long activities carried out by the Department under ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’ campaign as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. She said that while on one hand the department organised programmes to connect with our Matti and culture through Rangoli making, kite festival and selfie with Tiranga, on the other hand every effort was laid on highlighting the role of taxpayers in the development of nation by organising awareness drives. She remarked that a GST awareness was conducted for budding entrepreneurs and startups which was appreciated by all the stakeholders.

A book of the activities undertaken by the department captured was also unveiled by Commissioner State Taxes on the occasion.

Pertinently, under AKAM fortnight celebrations, State Taxes department organised various events like plantation drives, GST awareness drives through various means, kite flying, rangoli and poetry competition, exhibition etc. The department’s participation in this celebration highlights its commitments to upholding the values that India’s struggle for independence has taught. The dedication and hard work of its employees have been pivotal in ensuring effective tax administration and fostering economic growth,

The ceremony among others was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, State Taxes Officers and all the employees of the State Taxes Department.