State officers for Central deputation

There is an explicit understanding and a standing practice to ”contribute” to the Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) by the states and the UTs and it is beyond comprehension that as against 309 IAS officers in 2011 from the states , there should be just a number of 223 as on date despite a reasonable increase, virtually twice as much as on date as compared to the figures of 2014, in the number of such officers across the country. That a constant clamour should become a routine with most of the states and UTs that they needed more of such officers hence reluctance in contributing to the central pool depicts either poor levels of administration and management of governance or as a result of reasons extraneous to the core issue.

Tenets of true federalism warrant a two way traffic in that while there should be least intervention in the administrative affairs of the states by the centre, at the same time, states equally must contribute their required mite too to strengthen the State- Centre relations in the area of management of human resources at the higher administrative levels. It is another thing that the centre is vested with the powers under the ”changed rules” in service matters and could press the ”reluctant” states to review such a rigid way of manoeuvring or doing things. It is to be appreciated that the requirements at the Central Government cannot be trivialised at the level of states keeping in view its paramount importance of functioning especially in respect of policy formulation and implementation of various schemes and programmes. The golden rule and in common parlance, however, again is the same — ”managing more with limited resources” or walking a step extra to save additional hands to spare and achieve maximum results. It is, of course, a matter of the mindset.