JAMMU, Sept 21: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday carried out raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.
The raids are currently underway.
More details are awaited. (AGENCIES)
SIA conducts raids in J&K’s Bathindi in terror funding case
JAMMU, Sept 21: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday carried out raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.