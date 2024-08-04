State govt committed to resolving everyone’s problems: Yogi Adityanath

GORAKHPUR (UP), Aug 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized that the State Government is committed to resolving everyone’s problems and assured that definitive action will be taken against complaints.

Addressing Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath Temple and heard the concerns of about 400 people, an official statement said.

The UP chief minister handed over the written complaints to the officials present and instructed them to address each problem promptly, qualitatively, and satisfactorily. He stressed the importance of sensitive and timely attention to every grievance, ensuring transparency in the process, it said.

Adityanath further directed strict legal action against land encroachment and called for investigations where victims face ongoing troubles, stressing the need to establish accountability. He also instructed officers to investigate why some victims had not received administrative support and to ensure immediate assistance to every affected individual, the statement read.

During the Janata Darshan, many people sought financial assistance for medical treatment, to which the chief minister assured them that lack of funds would not hinder their treatment, it read.

He directed officials to expedite the hospital’s cost estimation process and submit it to the Government promptly. Financial support for treatment will be provided from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.

He also instructed the officials to ensure Ayushman cards are issued to all eligible individuals to alleviate their healthcare concerns, the statement read. (PTI)