State Cancer Institute starts its 1st Colposcopy Unit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: The State Cancer Institute (SCI) Jammu today started its first comprehensive Colposcopy Unit to eliminate Cancer Cervix by 2030.

The Unit is fully equipped with latest instruments for providing comprehensive CA Cervix screening to treating Pre-invasive CA. The Unit will be manned by Dr Samita Bhat (gynecologist), who have fellowship in Gynae-oncology and is also a trained colposcopist.

Meanwhile, a CME on CA Cervix was organized in State cancer Institute. Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma (Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu) was chief guest on the occasion while Dr Priya Ganesh Kumar (FOGSI, Chairperson, Gynae-Oncology Committee) from Mumbai was guest of honour.

Dr Priya Ganesh Kumar delivered lecture on Colposcopy in pre-invasive and early invasive CA Cervix in which she emphasized on the need of early detection and prevention by creating awareness and conducting screening tests to detect the CA Cervix in the pre cancer stages so that the mortality burden due to CA cervix can be reduced in Indian females. She also stressed upon the needs to complete the vaccination of the young females against HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) up to the age of 15 years.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta (HOD Radiotherapy, SCI Jammu), Dr Rajeev Gupta (Prof, Medical oncology, SCI Jammu) and Dr Swarn Gupta (HoD Gynae & Obs, SMGS Hospital) also delivered their lectures on the subject.