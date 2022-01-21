Startup Toothsi raises USD 9 mn in funding from Stride Ventures, others

NEW DELHI, Jan 21: Clinical beauty tech startup Toothsi on Friday said it has raised USD 9 million (over Rs 65 crore) in a debt funding round led by Stride Ventures.

The company, which offers at-home smile makeover services, such as dental alignment, said it plans to invest in technological advancements, geographical expansion and brand building. Currently, it is present in 11 cities across the country.

“We aim to leverage our health tech doctor directed platform to provide Indians the opportunity to improve their appearance and feel more confident in social situations. Our partnership with Stride Ventures will enable us to reach new heights and enhance customer experience,” Toothsi co-founder and CEO Arpi Mehta said in a statement.

Stride Ventures founder and Managing Partner Ishpreet Singh Gandhi said the partnership with toothsi is the company’s latest endeavour towards engaging with more new-age healthcare startups.

Toothsi had raised USD 5 million in Series A funding in January last year from Think Investments — a San Francisco-based hedge fund, the family office of JM Financial’s Nimesh Kampani, Siddharth Shah, co-founder and CEO at API Holdings (Ascent Health), and Ramakant Sharma, co-founder and COO of Livspace.

Later in the same year, it had raised USD 20 million in Series B funding from Eight Roads Ventures, Think Investments, and Mankekar Family Office, the company said. (PTI)