Starlink Launches Global Roaming Service

Satellite internet provider Starlink has again expanded its offerings with a new step into a global roaming service. Claiming it will let users connect from nearly anywhere on the planet, this new system could be a real game changer for travellers on the go, at least once the service has worked out the kinks.

Starlink’s New System

Called the “Global Roaming Service”, this new offering from Starlink will launch alongside the $599 starter kit for $200 a month. The service is noted to essentially work in the same way as Starlink for RVs, where different tiers of dishes will work either when stationary, or when also on the move.

The global roaming service will operate through the existing network of Starlink satellites. These are linked via laser connections, beaming signals back and forth in a net that is much closer than traditional satellite internet solutions. This proximity allows Starlink satellite internet much lower latencies, which is a must for real-time applications.

Potential Hurdles

As much potential as the extension of Starlink’s systems could offer, it’s not a perfect solution, and it’s not the right fit for all roaming users. To start with, the requirement of physical equipment means that it’s probably not especially viable for those who travel by air unless you want to pack a satellite dish and the required hardware and install it for each new vehicle and location. Instead, its system is better suited for vehicles for land travel within and between continents.

Other issues come in the form of connectivity concerns, where Starlink notes that users can expect periods of poor performance or a complete lack of access. This is due to holes in the satellite net, which the company notes will diminish over time. Though this is likely true, the requirements of clear sightlines to the sky means that Starlink will always have an issue in certain types of poor weather, and might be unable to connect at all in an area dense with trees, cliffs, or buildings.

There are also concerns that complications could occur in areas where Starlink is yet to receive regulatory approval. While working alongside major international tech giants like Google could help navigate such concerns, there’s no guarantee of the full legal functionality Starlink boasts.

Possibilities for Use

As with any type of internet system, the kind of software or website and its regional concerns are going to illustrate a prime concern for potential Global Roaming Service customers. A streaming service like Hulu or YouTube can region-lock content, meaning a library in one nation might change significantly when travelling to another. In the worst scenario, users might be completely unable to access the entertainment they had at home unless they rely on a VPN service to fake a native connection.

For more general website and entertainment use, Starlink’s speed would be useful, but it could also require users to, again, first check regional differences. For example, online betting Asia participants would first need to examine the different countries, and which services are shared over their destinations. From a website like this, it’s then possible to view gambling regulations, find the best casinos, determine how payment works, and check reviews. No matter where you go, this type of preparation guarantees users stay regulated and secure, and it’s a process all users with Starlink’s roaming will need to internalise.

Outside of regular use, Starlink could be a real lifesaver for truly remote locations. Away from 4G connectivity, there aren’t any other viable solutions for distant internet at high speeds. Once in full operation, a Starlink roaming connection could offer speeds to rival home ADSL connections, even in the middle of a desert. Though this particular form of use will be rare, it’s also a godsend for areas with undeveloped cabled internet infrastructure.

As with anything under the umbrella of Elon Musk, Starlink’s Global Roaming Service should be watched closely to see if it performs up to early claims. If it does, it might represent a powerful tool and a significant step forward in roaming internet systems. If it fails, users will end up with expensive and useless hardware to add to the growing e-waste problem the world faces. As usual, hopes are high, but only time will tell.