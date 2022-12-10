Staff, equipment shortage hits patient care at SDH Bhaderwah

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Dec 10: Catering to 76 villages, the Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah lacks doctors and other staff and high tech machinery is also not there due to which patients continue to suffer with no intervention from higher authorities.

Surprisingly the post of BMO is vacant since the last four months.

SDH Bhaderwah is one of the oldest hospitals in the area and awaits up-gradation for the last three decades.

The hospital lacks Ophthalmologist, Orthopaedic and ENT specialist and there is no permanent Radiologist in the hospital which was upgraded only on papers.

“Un-operational CT Scan and Ultrasonography machines have badly affected health care services at the SDH,” rued Zaffar Hussain Wani-prominent Socio-Political worker of Bhadarwah.

“We appealed higher ups many times to provide technical staff for these machines and diagnostic laboratory but nothing has been done so far,” he claimed.

As per official records, SDH Bhadarwah has 37 sanctioned posts of doctor specialists but only 12 doctors are present at the Hospital.

Locals of the area said that authorities should ensure proper staff and machinery at the SDH soon so that people of the area may heave a sigh of relief.