Stable policy, visionary leadership helps entrepreneurs thrive : Nirmala

CHENNAI, Sep 5: “Stable policy making and visionary leadership are helping entrepreneurs thrive”, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 114th Annual General Meeting of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) here, she said “Stability in policy, continuity in administration and predictability in tax regime are creating a steady pathway for businesses.

Indians have voted for a stable government. The country is at the cusp of growing into a developed economy by 2047, and is among the fastest growing countries globally, she said.

Observing that stable policy making, visionary leadership are helping entrepreneurs thrive, she said freight corridors and defence corridors in the South are helping the industry.

Pointing out the South of India holds huge potential and all the regions must work towards “one India”, Ms Nirmala called upon the Industry to focus on skilling our people, especially the youth, while touching upon the need to focus on manpower shortage.

“I call upon the industry to focus on skilling our people, particularly the youth”, she added.

SICCI President and Executive Chairman of Coromandel International Limited Arun Alagappan said It was vital to recognise the ambitious vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

In the face of global economic uncertainties, India has exhibited remarkable resilience with a steady GDP growth rate of 6.7%, he said.

Mr Arun Alagappan also proposed ‘Strategic Vision for 2047: SICCI’s recommendations’, which includes several strategic priorities to accelerate India’s journey towards the developed nation status.

These include Climate Change and Decarbonization, Technological Disruption and Digital Transformation, Emerging Sectors and Innovation (led by Fintech, Deep tech, EVs, etc.), Skill Development and Workforce Empowerment and harnessing the Demographic Opportunities.

During the AGM, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman honoured SICCI Past Presidents for their service to the Chamber.

Ms Nirmala Sitharaman also awarded gold medal winners from reputed institutions such as the Madras University, Annamalai University, Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Madurai Kamarajar University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Thiyagarajar College -Madurai and Bharathidasan University-Trichy for their academic excellence. (UNI)