SSC GD Result 2024: Check Cutoff on Sarkari Result

As per the latest update from the various sources, The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now ready to announce the results for the General Duty (GD) Constable recruitment exam for the year 2024. As candidates eagerly waiting for the outcome of their hard work and dedication, it is crucial to stay updated with the latest information regarding the SSC GD Result 2024 and the expected cutoff scores. Here, we provide a complete guide on how to check the results and cutoff marks through Sarkari Result, ensuring that candidates are well-informed and prepared.

About the SSC GD Result 2024:

The SSC GD Constable Exam is conducted annually to recruit candidates for various posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The results of this examination hold immense significance for thousands of aspirants across the country who aspire to serve in these prestigious organizations.

SSC GD Result 2024: Expected Release Date

As the SSC GD Constable Exam Tier-1 2024 exam was conducted on from 20 – 29 February 2024 & 01 – 12 March 2024. Approx. 46,47,646 candidates from across the country had applied for the recruitment of 46,617 posts of SSC GD Constable. Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for their result announcement, which is expected to release around the last week of June 2024 or the first week of July 2024. For further updates, candidates have to keep their eye on the official portal of SSC.

Steps to Check SSC GD Result 2024:

Visit on Official Website : Sarkari Exam Result is a trusted platform for accessing government exam results. Candidates can visit the official website to check their SSC GD Result 2024.

Navigate to Results Section: Once after open the SSC homepage, navigate to the Result section.

Find SSC GD Result 2024 Link: Look for the link related to ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2024’ and click on it.

Open Pdf file to view Result / Cutoff : Here, you will find the pdf file of SSC GD Result 2024, with the cutoff marks too.

View and Download Result: After downloading the pdf file, find your Roll Number / Application Number from the list. You can also save the result pdf for the future reference.

Understanding Cutoff Marks:

The cutoff marks for the SSC GD Constable exam are the minimum scores that candidates must obtain to qualify for the next stage of the selection process, which may include physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and document verification.

Factors Affecting Cutoff:

Several factors influence the cutoff marks for the SSC GD exam, including:

Total vacancies

Number of candidates appearing for the exam

Difficulty level of the exam

Previous year cutoff trends

Expected Cutoff for SSC GD 2024:

While the official cutoff marks will be announced by the Staff Selection Commission along with the results, candidates can get an idea of the expected cutoff which has listed below based on previous years’ trends and expert analysis. It is important to note that the cutoff may vary for different categories (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.).

General : 140 – 150

OBC : 135 -145

EWS : 135 – 145

ESM : 72 – 82

SC : 130 – 140

ST : 120 – 130

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates on SSC GD Result 2024 and cutoff marks. Securing a position in the SSC GD Constable exam opens doors to a promising career in various central forces, making it crucial to stay informed and prepared throughout the selection process.