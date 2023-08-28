Srinagarites Will Be Provided With A Unique ID Number: Budhuri

Srinagar, Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir government will provide a unique identity (ID) number to the households of Srinagar which will help to find an address easily.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Budhuri on Monday told media persons in Srinagar that every house here will be given a unique ID number which will help to locate the address of any person easily.

He said “each house in Srinagar will be given a unique ID number and this will make it easier for people to find their address because there are many streets that have the same name and address creating confusion”.

Budhuri said that this work has been started on a pilot basis in SMC areas and a plate will be installed outside everyone’s houses.

The Divisional Commissioner said that it also facilitates the administration in locating any address of any household in Srnagar. He said that next week will be observed as digital week in Jammu and Kashmir.

Budhuri said that the unique ID will be brought to the field level of the e-office which is already running at the secretariat level. He said that in this way there is no need for anyone from district Anantnag or district Kupwara to come here with a file.

The Divisional Commissioner said that this process will ensure transparency in the system and it is an environment-friendly procedure.

He said that in this way the file can be clicked to check where it is and with which clerk’s desk.