Srinagar woman, Govt teacher, Bihari among 6 die in Jammu

Dip in cases in Kashmir, 763 test +ve; 6 dead

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 8: Five women including a Government teacher were among six persons who died of COVID-19 and 421 tested positive in Jammu region today while daily recoveries were more than double the positives which further brought down the active positive cases to 8143.

Of six COVID casualties, three were reported in Jammu district, two in Rajouri and one in Samba district.

A 72-year-old woman from Srinagar, presently residing at Sainik Colony, died of some ailments and COVID in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today. Her body was sent to Srinagar as per COVID protocol.

A 55-year-old Government teacher Gurdeep Kour, a resident of Marh in Jammu district, died of COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu this evening.

A 45-year-old Bihari migrant worker, presently putting up at Gajansoo, succumbed to the virus in the same hospital. He was cremated by the administration as none came forward to claim the body.

A 50-year-old woman from Laroka and 65-year-old female from Chakjaralan breathed their last in the GMC Rajouri. Both of them were positive for the virus. A 55-year-old woman from Sarore in Samba district passed away due to COVID-19 and co-morbidities in the GMC Jammu.

Six casualties have taken Corona toll in the Jammu region to 1994 including 1103 in Jammu district, 196 Rajouri, 146 Kathua, 129 Udhampur, 115 Samba, 93 Doda, 80 Poonch, 57 Ramban, 38 Reasi and 37 in Kishtwar district.

Out of 421 persons who tested positive for pathogen in Jammu region today, 75 belonged to Jammu, 74 Doda, 64 Poonch, 40 Rajouri, 37 Ramban, 35 each Reasi and Kathua, 27 Udhampur, 22 Samba and 12 in Kishtwar district.

As against 421 fresh positive cases, 996 persons today recovered from the virus, the highest 417 in Jammu district followed by 109 Rajouri, 95 Udhampur, 83 Samba, 62 each Kathua and Ramban, 52 Doda, 45 Poonch, 39 Reasi and 32 in Kishtwar district.

One more case of Mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today taking total number of such cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 17.

Jammu region now has 1,15,599 Corona cases. Among them, 8143 are active positives while 1,05,462 have recovered from the virus and there have been 1994 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 61 new COVID positive cases including 58 in Leh and three in Kargil district. No casualty was reported in the UT today.

Ladakh’s Corona count stood at 19258 including 1011 active positive, 18052 recoveries and 195 deaths—141 in Leh and 54 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, authorities have empowered the District Magistrates across the Union Territory (UT) to take decisions on giving more relaxations or imposing additional restrictions within their areas of jurisdiction depending upon the COVID situation including cases, mortality and positivity rates and other factors.

The decision was based on constant decline in COVID casualties and cases during past about fortnight. Today, only 12 fatalities took place while 1184 persons tested positive for the virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Presently, in most of the 10 districts of the Jammu region, shops are being opened on alternate days for five days a week while weekend lockdown remains in-force in the entire Union Territory from 7 pm Friday to 7 am Monday.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today witnessed further dip in the COVID-19 cases and deaths with 763 people testing positive and six people succumbed to the viral infection taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 4101.

Those who died include a 65-year-old woman from Panzoo Tral in district Pulwama and a woman from Brah in district Anantnag.

Those who tested positive include 245 from Srinagar, 109 from Baramulla, 89 from Budgam, 84 from Pulwama, 60 from Kupwara, 55 from Anantnag, 37 from Bandipora, 29 from Ganderbal, 42 from Kulgam and 13 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 67,311 positive cases including 801 deaths and 63,684 recoveries are from Srinagar, 22,344 including 268 deaths and 20,054 recoveries are from Baramulla, 21,349 including 19,776 recoveries and 195 deaths are from Budgam, 14,089 including 12,385 recoveries and 176 deaths are from Pulwama, 12,900 including 149 deaths and 11,638 recoveries are from Kupwara, 15,215 including 13,327 recoveries and 186 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,806 cases including 8,170 and 97 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,132 including 8,392 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,457 including 9,124 recoveries and 109 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,450 including 4,721 recoveries 57 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 187,053 including 171,271 recoveries and 2,108 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 21,817 including 13,674 from Kashmir division.

With 2,880 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 276,733 which is 91.63 percent of the total cases.