Srinagar tops JJS-2023

The Srinagar District has received significant recognition for its outstanding performance in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) during the period from October 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. This recognition comes from the Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS-2023), where the district has been ranked as the top-performing district among 114 Har Ghar Jal Certified Villages across the country. The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, who also serves as the Chairman of the JJM Board in Srinagar, played a crucial role in overseeing and coordinating these efforts.

The endeavours encompassed more than just delivering tap connections; they constituted a continual commitment to executing diverse initiatives aimed at guaranteeing clean water sources at the village level. Comprehensive testing of water sources, including bore wells, hand pumps, springs, and surface water bodies, was conducted to ensure that the water meets the required quality standards for human consumption. This involved testing for physical, bacteriological, and chemical parameters. To actively involve the community in water quality monitoring, five women were trained in each village using Field Testing Kits (FTKs) to perform basic water quality tests. This initiative empowered women with the knowledge and tools to contribute to ensuring safe drinking water in their communities. Water quality testing was carried out in at least three households from each village to assess the suitability of water for consumption. The Public Water Supply (PWS) assets of all villages in Srinagar were successfully geo-tagged within the designated timeframe. Every rural household in Srinagar has been provided with a functional tap water connection, ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply to improve overall quality of life and hygiene within the community. Additionally, each village received Har Ghar Jal Certification. This achievement is undeniably a source of pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, serving as a model for others to emulate in their pursuit of excellence. The combined dedication of the JJM implementation team warrants the highest recognition.