Srinagar tops in SSG

Ever since its launch in 2014, Swatch Bharat Mission has turned the outlook of many cities in the span of eight years. Open Defecation Free (ODF) has been achieved with persistent efforts and more plans are being devised to improve the conditions of not only towns but even rural India also. One such effort is survey and rankings under Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen (SSG). Number of parameters are taken into account like toilets, drain network, house to house waste collection, segregation of waste collected, solid waste management, upkeep of water bodies of the area and general cleanliness of the area among other things. The Srinagar District has topped the rankings this year among 156 districts of the country. It is indeed a big achievement keeping in view of the winter months when snow makes the drains and lanes cleaning an onerous task but the authorities and whole team of Srinagar District deserve much appreciation for the feat achieved. UNESCO has picked up Srinagar among 49 cities as part of the creative city network under the Crafts and Folk Arts category also and all these combined efforts by Srinagar Administration go a long way from tourists point of view. Srinagar has already achieved a record tourist footfall this year and LG Administration is trying its best to keep up the momentum of good work with innovative plans and applying best of technologies available. The top ranking to Srinagar is a morale booster for the other districts of the UT to perform and get due recognition. Srinagar District can lead the way by sharing the things done with other districts’ authorities, a role model to be followed by other nineteen districts. The perceptions must change, Srinagar has done it and others have to perform now.