Srinagar recorded coldest night of the season

SRINAGAR: At minus 6.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far, while the temperature in Ladakh’s Drass town to minus 29.

“Srinagar recorded minus 6.6 as the minimum temperature today which is the coldest recorded so far this season. This record was surpassed during the last 10 years on December 25, 2018 when the minimum had dropped to minus 7.7 in Srinagar,” an official of the MET Department said.

“Drass town recorded minus 29 as the minimum temperature which is the lowest recorded today in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the official added.

Gulmarg recorded minus 9.2 and Pahalgam minus 9.5 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Leh town recorded minus 18.3 and Kargil minus 21.1 as the minimum temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 3.3, Katra 4.9, Batote 2.5, Bannihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah minus 3.0 as the minimum temperatures.

Water taps in Srinagar city and other towns of the Kashmir Division were frozen on Saturday morning and locals were seen lighting small fires around to de-freeze them.

Slippery road conditions prevented most locals from venturing out in the morning as the biting chill lashed the Kashmir Valley.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will begin on December 21 and end on January 31. (AGENCY)