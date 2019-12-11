Srinagar-Leh, Mughal roads closed again, Kashmir highway open

SRINAGAR: The national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh region with the Kashmir valley and historic 86-km-long Mughal road were closed on Wednesday due to fresh snowfall since early this morning.

However, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country was open for one-way traffic despite fog and prediction for rain and snow today, a traffic police official said this morning.

The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway was closed today due to fresh snowfall at Zojila and Meenmarg since early this morning. The road has become very slippery and there is also a forecast for heavy to very heavy snowfall during the next 24 hours.

Traffic on the highway was restored recently after remaining closed since November 6 due to heavy snowfall. However, in between traffic was resumed to allow stranded vehicles from both sides of the Zojila.

The highway remained closed for six winter months due to heavy snowfall in the past. However, for the past few years traffic was being allowed till there is heavy snowfall on the highway.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, was announcing closure of the highway for winter months. However, this time decision to close the highway will have to be taken jointly by administration in UT Ladakh and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, was also closed for traffic following fresh snowfall at Pir-ki-Gali and other places.

No vehicle was allowed on the highway due to slippery road condition and snowfall, traffic official said adding there is a forecast for heavy snowfall during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying passengers and trucks loaded with essentials and oil tankers, left different parts of Jammu for Kashmir valley. Since only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the highway till further orders, no vehicle was allowed from opposite direction.

