Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed Till Further Orders Due To Snowfall, Extreme Whether At Zoji-La

Srinagar, Jan 6: Srinagar-Leh highway, passing through the Zojila pass, has been closed till further orders.

“Due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme whether at Zoji-la axis resulting in heavy accumulation of snow on the axis, the Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the pass has become unworthy of vehicular movement,” reads an order issued by deputy secretary with divisional commissioner Ladakh. “Therefore, in the interest of general public the Srinagar- Leh highway will close for all kind of civilian vehicular movement till further order with regard to re-opening of Zoji-la (Pass).”

“The general public & tourists are advised to suspend any travel on Srinagar Leh highway through Zoji-la (Pass) axis with immediate effect.” (Agencies)