Srinagar-Jammu & Ladakh highways shut due to snow, landslides

Srinagar, Oct 24: Srinagar-Jammu and Ladakh highways remained closed on Sunday for the second consecutive day due to the accumulation of snow and continued landslides at several locations, a Traffic Police control room official said.

The traditional Mughal road connecting Shopian in south Kashmir to Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir also remained closed due to the accumulation of snow at various places.

The Traffic official said landslides, shooting of stones and mud slides occurred at several places on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ramban sector resulting in closure of the road.

“The men and machinery are at work to make the road traffic-worthy,” the official said.

He said stranded vehicles on the highway at several places were allowed to move to safer places. “If the weather remains dry, the highway will be open for vehicular traffic tomorrow,” he said.

He said Bandipora-Gurez, Razdan top, Machil, Keran and Simthan top roads also remained closed due the heavy snowfall on Saturday. However, he said, clearance of snow from the roads is in progress.

Snow clearance operation was also taken up on Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila pass and Gumri where about one and a half feet snow was accumulated, the official said and added the weather is dry at present and if it remains favorable, the operation would continue to make the road traffic-worthy, he added.

Snow clearance operation was also taken up on war footing in several far-flung areas which were closed due to the heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, the official added. (Agencies)