Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

JAMMU: The Srinagar-Jammu highway shall remain shut tomorrow on Friday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road, traffic authorities said this afternoon.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communique that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction on the highway between Nashree and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the maintenance and repairing on the road.

Pertinently, the Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation and adverse road condition.

The traffic police advised people to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.