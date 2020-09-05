Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens, only stranded vehicles allowed to move

SRINAGAR : Traffic was resumed on Saturday on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway after remaining suspended on Friday due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rain.

However, only Kashmir bound vehicles, including trucks loaded with essentials and oil tankers, stranded on the highway, were allowed to move, a traffic police official said.

Fresh traffic will be allowed only after clearing all the stranded vehicles, he said.

He said the highway, the only all-weather road connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic movement early yesterday due to landslides and shooting stones at Panthyal, where a portion of the road was totally damaged.

However, he said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to clear the landslides on the road.

He said the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region was open.

However, only vehicles loaded with fresh fruits would be allowed from Herpora Shopian towards the other side of the Pir-ki-Gali. Vehicles had to ply between 1100 hrs to 1600 hrs on Saturday. No vehicle will be allowed after cut off time, he said. However, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian will be allowed on the Mughal road, he said.

He said subject to fair weather vehicles carrying essentials will be ply from Srinagar to Leh on Saturday. However, travellers are requested to contact the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) before starting the journey, he said.

(AGENCIES)