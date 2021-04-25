Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to Corona curfew in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was closed on Sunday due to imposition of Corona curfew from Saturday night to Monday morning following surge in the COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory (UT).

An official spokesman said that on Saturday 2030 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)–834 from Jammu division and 1196 from Kashmir division– have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 158374. Also 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, seven from Jammu Division and eight from Kashmir Division.

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha imposed curfew from 2000 hrs from Saturday till 0600 hrs on Monday to break the chain of COVID-19. We have suspended all traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway today, a traffic police official said.

He said traffic on the highway will be resumed only after the curfew restrictions are lifted. Actually we had planned to allow Light Motor Vehicles (HMVs) from Jammu to Srinagar.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), stranded between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal were to move towards Jammu, he said. He said even the local traffic will also remain suspended on the highway during curfew hours. (AGENCIES)