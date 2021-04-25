About 100 passengers airlifted between Kargil, Jammu, Srinagar

SRINAGAR: About 100 passengers were airlifted between Kargil, Srinagar and Jammu on Saturday as the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, remained closed since January Ist, 2021 due to accumulation of snowfall and avalanches.

However, the Beacon project personnel are working round the clock on war footing to clear the snow on the highway, particularly at Zojila pass, to put through the strategically important road for traffic.

After cancelation of air sorties for two days due to bad weather, authorities operated AN 32 Kargil courier service yesterday to airlift passengers following improvement in the weather.

Chief Coordinator Kargil Courier Service Er Aamir Ali said 17 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar while 39 from Srinagar to Kargil.

Similarly 36 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil, he said adding 7 passengers from Kargil to Jammu and 1 passenger from Kargil to Chandigarh, in two aircrafts of AN32 Kargil Courier Service. (AGENCIES)