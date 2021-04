SRINAGAR: The district administration Srinagar on Saturday declared two more localities here as micro containment zones.

In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that Hamdania Colony Rawalpora and Chinkral Mohalla Habbakadal have been declared as micro containment zones.

“2 more localities declared as Micro containment zones in Srinagar. Hamdania Colony Rawalpora, Chinkral Mohalla Habbakadal,” DC Srinagar tweeted. (KNO)