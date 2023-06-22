Srinagar Admin Conducts Intensive Raid On Courier Agency

About 23000 tablets of different brands of Tapentadol worth Rs 6.70 lakh seized

SRINAGAR, Jun 22:- On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the District Administration in collaboration with Drug Control Organization wing carried out an intensive raid of a Courier agency operating in Srinagar District and seized a huge quantity of intoxicating drugs/consignments.

Taking cognizance of the specific input regarding trafficking of psychotropic substances by some anti-social elements through aerial route, a team of Drug Control Organization under the supervision of Deputy Drug Controller, Kashmir, Mrs Nighat Shah Jabeen raided a courier service agency and seized as many as 23000 tablets of different brands of Tapentadol valued at around Rs 6.70 lakh.

Meanwhile, the particulars of consignee and consigner mentioned on the consignment are under investigation and the Drug Controller department is in process of completing the procedure of relevant regulations and all such persons who have connived in the omission/breach shall be booked under law in due course of time

Worth to mention that Tapentadol is a schedule H1 Opoid analgesic and has to be sold against the prescriptions of RMP for medicinal purposes. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 provides that the record of sale of this drug has to be maintained by preserving the prescription for record and also maintain records of sale in the shape of cash memo /credit memo. It has been observed that these drugs are being used by adolescents for addiction purposes.

Appreciating the efforts put in by the team of Drug Controller Organization, Kashmir, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Aijaz Asad stressed the team to bring the matter to its logical end. He further asked the Department to continue such inspection in future to eradicate the menace of drugs from the District.

The DC also urged the Pharmaceutical agencies and Courier service agencies operating in Srinagar District to bring such illegal activities into the notice of Drug Controller organization and District Administration, so that menace of drug addiction which has become a social evil can be eradicated from the society.