Sri Lankan Prez poll: Schools closed a day before polling on Sept 21

Colombo, Sept 19: The Sri Lankan Education Ministry has announced the closure of all schools a day before the presidential election scheduled for Saturday, media reports said.

The decision to close the schools on Friday was made following the Election Commission’s request, The Daily Mirror reported.

According to media reports, the Ministry further said that schools used as polling centres should be handed over to the particular Grama Niladharies after school hours on Thursday.

Zonal Education Directors and principals have been notified to provide necessary tables, chairs, and hall facilities for polling station activities, the reports said.

Schools used as counting centres will be closed only during specific periods as per the circular, it added.

