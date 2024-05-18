Sri Lanka: Rath Yatra of Holy Saryu water flagged off for Seetha Amman Temple

Colombo , May 18 : In a ceremonial event imbued with spiritual significance, India’s High Commisioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, alongside Members of Parliament and other dignitaries, inaugurated the Rath Yatra of Holy Saryu Water from Mayurapathi Sri Badrakali Amman Kovil.

The sacred water, drawn from the revered Saryu River in Ayodhya, India, marks the auspicious beginning of a journey destined for the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya.

The event, resonating with ancient traditions and divine reverence, symbolises the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. The Rath Yatra, a procession of spiritual significance, commenced amidst chants and hymns, evoking blessings for the success and sanctity of the endeavour.

“Auspicious beginnings. A rath yatra of holy Saryu water of Ayodhya was flagged off from Mayurapathi Sri Badrakali Amman Kovil, Colombo by High Commissioner Santosh Jha, MPs & other dignitaries. This holy water will be used for kumbhabhishekam of Seetha Amman temple at Seetha Eliya,” said Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

The Saryu water, revered for its sanctity in Hindu mythology, holds profound significance in religious rituals, believed to purify and sanctify the surroundings. As it embarks on its voyage to Seetha Eliya, it carries with it the hopes and prayers of devotees for the prosperity and well-being of all.

The Seetha Amman Temple, nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Seetha Eliya, is a cherished pilgrimage site for devotees, steeped in the legends of the Ramayana. The forthcoming Kumbhabhishekam ceremony, slated to be graced by the sanctified Saryu water, marks a momentous occasion in the temple’s history, promising divine blessings and spiritual rejuvenation. (Agencies)