Sports – The game changer for youth

Young minds are always blank slates; proper guidance can do miracles, and sports is one such activity. It is an awesome sight to see athletes as young as thirteen years old representing their countries in the Olympics and even winning medals. Generally speaking, sports have always been a stress reliever and motivator for all ages of people. In developed countries, with the kind of infrastructure they have and parents consistently encouraging their children to participate in at least one sport, the results are there for everyone to see. A special focus on youth and sports has also been the hallmark of GoI policy; “Khello India” is now a mission, and every school is supposed to encourage their students to participate in these sports competitions. Indoor stadiums for multiple games have been built in almost every district, and similarly, outfield grounds for outdoor games have given a tremendous impetus to sports activities; nothing of this magnitude has happened before. Emerging district players are chosen to represent the state/UT and, later, the national team. Many hidden gems have been discovered and have brought laurels to the country at many international events. The completion of 104 projects under JKIDFC and 117 projects under CAPEX and the participation of more than 60 lakh children and youth in sports activities are a testimony to the impetus Jammu and Kashmir’s sports infrastructure has got under the LG administration. Academies have been established for young athletes in gymnastics, judo, football, and cricket to develop their talent early.

No longer are the days of stone pelting, shutdowns, and hartal calendars. Youth have realized reality and are no longer interested in subversive activities. Youth understand very well how political parties and terrorists have used them, on a journey towards a never-ending tunnel of darkness with no future at all. The scenario has changed now. Different schemes, 17 to be precise, are being pushed to make youth self-reliant in every aspect. More than six lakh young entrepreneurs have emerged in the last few years, a landmark achievement that has changed the lives of Jammu and Kashmir youth. From time to time, different tournaments are organized to let them participate, test their skills, encourage them, and mentor their exceptional talents. Facilities have been created specifically for individuals, and this is a boon for many potential medal prospects at the national level because otherwise, they would have to travel to Delhi or other places for routine practices. As a result of the encouragement of players on national days, the special recruitment campaigns targeted at them, and the help offered at every level, players have become more confident and have gone on to pursue sports as a career. The menace of drugs has already gripped Jammu and Kashmir, and these sports activities are time-tested deterrents against drug abuse.

There is always scope for improvement, and better management of sports infrastructure will be much appreciated. There are numerous complaints about sports infrastructure not being available to budding players due to various reasons. Non-functional generator sets at sports facilities are another matter highlighted in multiple districts that must be taken care of. We have very few grounds, especially in major cities; as such, any public event on these grounds must be avoided, and the creation of more open playing grounds must be explored as per the master plans of the respective cities. Cricket stadiums must be utilized, and efforts should be made to hoist at least IPL matches.