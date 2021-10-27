Sports stadium coming up at Kupwara; AC approves transfer of 60 Kanal land to Youth Service & Sports Department

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of land measuring 60 Kanal at Village Haqanibad Punzwa, Tehsil Villigam, District Kupwara to the Youth Service & Sports Department for construction of a sports stadium.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The upcoming stadium will cater to the needs of local population as well of the youth from the 20 neighbouring villages by purposefully engaging 20,000 youth with sporting activities across a number of disciplines.

During this financial year, an amount of Rs. 100.00 lakh has also been earmarked for the development of the infrastructure, of which Rs. 50.00 lakhs stands allocated to the Department to kick-start the works at an earliest.