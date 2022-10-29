Sports is the powerful instrument of hope, unity and symbol of a vibrant and progressive society, says LG Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor inaugurates 31st Senior National Wushu Championship; dedicates newly constructed Wushu Academy to the talented youth of J&K

Srinagar, October 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship in Srinagar. As many as 1500 athletes from 45 associations across the country are participating in this aspirational mega sporting event.

The Lt Governor also dedicated the newly constructed Wushu Academy to the talented youth of J&K on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the Wushu National Championship being held at Srinagar reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and provides a great opportunity for people to showcase and share the culture and heritage of J&K.

“J&K has now emerged as one of the top sporting UTs in India and many talented Wushu players have established themselves as a powerful contender at the world stage”, the Lt Governor added.

Emphasizing that Sports is the powerful instrument of hope, unity and symbol of a vibrant and progressive society, the Lt Governor said it gives a new aim, new hope to the society and nurtures aspirations of the young generation.

Sports contribute to social change and create new heroes. J&K is witnessing exceptional transformation and extraordinary efforts of sportspersons, coaches full of promise and possibilities, he added.

Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the country’s sports infrastructure has been strengthened. Our athletes are proving their mettle with renewed energy and zeal. Mass movements like Fit India, Khelo India have channelized youth energy towards nation building, observed the Lt Governor

The Lt Governor said, J&K is now continuously hosting National & International Championships in different disciplines of sports. The Sports Council selects new talents in a transparent manner and gives emphasis to their training and coaching. Today Sports is the priority of the government, he added.

Access to play, opportunity to hone one’s skills and energy is what builds the talent of the future and it is our commitment to support deserving talents, the Lt Governor further said.

The National event will be another big step for the promotion of sports in the region. It will improve the performance of the Wushu players of Jammu and Kashmir and will certainly offer new opportunities to realise their true potential, he added.

A new sports movement has been initiated in Jammu Kashmir after August 2019 which is visible not only in Srinagar and Jammu but across the UT, the Lt Governor said.

“It is our endeavor that J&K UT figures in the list of prominent sports capitals of the country in the near future”, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor lauded young talents like Munazah Gazi and Sadia Tariq who brought laurels to the nation and complimented Abhishek Singh Jamwal, Abhijit Singh, Pankaj Raina, Ishant Singh, Owais, Pratham Singh and Dronacharya Awardee Coach Kuldeep Handoo for winning 6 medals in Wushu for Jammu and Kashmir in the National Games held in Gujarat.

The Lt Governor also mentioned about the My Youth My Pride campaign being run by the J&K Sports council with the collaboration of local community for providing a host of sporting opportunities to the youth.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, speaking on the occasion said it is a matter of immense pride that J&K has got the opportunity to host the national Wushu Championship.

Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, President of the Wushu Association of India, highlighted the significant role of J&K in promoting and taking Wushu to new heights in India by winning medals at National International platforms. He expressed his gratitude to the LG led UT administration for making best arrangements for the championship.

Ms Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council in her welcome address expressed gratitude to the UT administration and the Union Government for providing continuous support and assistance for promoting sports in J&K.

40000 sportspersons are being trained in the discipline of Wushu in J&K, it was informed.

Teams of AIPG, Army, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Assam Rifles, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, CRPF, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, ITBP, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, SAI, SSB, Services, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir conducted the march past on the occasion.

Demonstration of Wushu by sports persons of Wushu Association of India and a cultural performance was also performed during the opening ceremony of the Championship.

Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary Youth Services and Sports; P K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Saraf President, Wushu Association of J&K, Arjuna awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, Coaches, officials, athletes and sportspersons were present at the Indoor Stadium.