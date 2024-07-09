Sponsoring Terrorism Won’t Lead Pakistan Anywhere, Says Farooq Abdullah

JAMMU, July 8 : Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday told Pakistan that sponsoring terrorism will not lead it anywhere and emphasised that hostility and enmity between nations will only hinder progress.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Abdullah said both the nations must work together to eradicate terrorism and foster a friendly neighbourhood as once stated by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“It is a matter of peace. The neighbouring country should understand that progress is possible through friendship. If there is enmity, progress will be hampered.

“This is their weakness. Look at their situation in Pakistan,” Abdullah told reporters in Poonch this evening.

He highlighted the longstanding hostility between India and Pakistan, emphasising the need for the neighbouring country to realise that sponsoring terrorism is futile.

“Therefore, it is important that they (Pakistan) should understand that sponsoring terrorism will not lead them anywhere. It is very important to put an end to the terrorism,” he added.

The NC chief, strongly supporting the demand for including Punjabi in the education curriculum in Jammu and Kashmir, said, “We will raise this issue in Parliament. Five languages — Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu, and English — are recognised.

“Many people speak Punjabi. It should not be overlooked,” Abdullah said.

He noted that when he was the chief minister, he promptly introduced education in these languages to ensure children learn them.

“My MPs will raise this issue in Parliament. I will request the INDIA bloc to support this cause,” he said.

Abdullah, who offered prayers on first Muharram at a function in Poonch, wished for tranquility on the occasion. (Agencies)