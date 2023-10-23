Legendary Indian Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77

New Delhi, Oct 23: Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77.

The Amritsar-born spinner, who played domestic cricket for Delhi, finished his career with 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket –more than any other Indian.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed the unfortunate news and said, “Former India captain and spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away. It is a very sad news. It’s a huge loss for India. He started so many camps in Himachal. I and the whole cricketing family stand with his family.”

He featured in 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and bagged 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

Bedi played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and he formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet (Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan). The legendary spinner also captained the national side in 22 Test matches.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 1970. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years.

In his condolence message Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the mastery of Bedi’s craft.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief” the Home Minister posted on X. (Agencies)