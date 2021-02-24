Spike Lee to produce Netflix’s ‘Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu’

Los Angeles, Feb 24: Oscar-winning filmmaker is set to produce “Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu” for streamer Netflix.

The movie, based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon, will be directed by Stefon Bristol, reported Variety.

Set in East Africa in 1928, the story follows the titular character, a roguish Black American gunslinger as he teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue their kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

Lee will produce with Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin, both of whom worked with the filmmaker on his Netflix feature “Da 5 Bloods” and originally optioned the screenplay from Woon.

Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson for Goodbye Kansas’ production arm Infinite Entertainment will serve as co-producers.

“Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu” is Bristol’s second feature film with the streamer, following “See You Yesterday”, which was also produced by Lee. (PTI)