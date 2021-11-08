Spike in COVID cases, curfew imposed in 15 areas of Srinagar

3 die of infection, 92 test +ve in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: As there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir especially in Srinagar, authorities today imposed a Corona curfew in 15 localities of Srinagar to prevent spread of virus ahead of winter.

The district administration in Srinagar today imposed restrictions in 15 Srinagar areas for a period of 10 days.

It also announced COVID curbs in several areas of Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora and Bemina in Ward Nos 11, 32, 31, 27 and 24 of Srinagar city.

The areas, which will remain under curbs from today include Bota Kadal, Umar Colony, Baghwanpora, Molvi Stop and Mill Stop in Lal Bazar, Shah Anwar Colony, Green Avenue Colony and Noorani Colony in Peer Bagh area of Hyderpora, Hamdania Colony, Tawheedabad Colony and Mathan in Chanapora, Hamdania Colony in Bemina and Housing Colony, Bilal Colony and SDA Colony in Bemina.

According to the order, the COVID curbs shall continue for the period of 10 days. “All essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities shall be allowed to continue both in the public and private sectors. Standalone groceries/vegetable/milk/meat shops may also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7 AM to 11 AM only,” the order read.

“There shall be 24 hours complete Corona curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only,” it said, adding that all shopping complexes, Bazars, Saloons, Barbar shops, Cinema halls, restaurants, sports complexes, Gym, Spas, swimming pools, parks, zoos etc if any, shall remain closed.

The order said that the Senior Superintendent of Police in Srinagar shall ensure strict implementation of the order. “Tehsildar Eidgah, Chanapora, Shalteng, Khanyar shall be the administrator for the Red Zones and all the line departments shall coordinate and cooperate with the administrator for the effective implementation of the order”, read the order.

In the meantime, Kashmir today reported 92 fresh cases of COVID-19 while three persons succumbed to the infection.

With three more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached 4,443.

Those who tested positive include 44 from Srinagar, 10 from Baramulla, 15 from Budgam, 1 from Pulwama, 4 from Kupwara, 1 from Anantnag, 6 from Bandipora and 11 from Ganderbal.

The cases in Kashmir division have reached 208,739 including 205,443 recoveries and 2,266 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,165 including 1,030 from Kashmir division.

With 96 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 327,579, which is 98.31 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, among 19 cases registered in Jammu region, the highest eight were reported in Jammu district followed by seven in Reasi, two in Doda and one each in Udhampur and Ramban districts.

Rest of the districts in the region didn’t report any fresh cases.

Out of seven cases in Reasi district, five were travellers, who tested positive on their arrival at Katra Railway Station.

Eleven persons recovered from the virus leaving number of active cases in Jammu region to 135.

Jammu region now has 1,24,448 Corona cases. Among them, 1,22,136 have recovered from the virus while there have been 2177 casualties.

All 14 fresh positive cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh were reported from Leh district while Kargil district didn’t record any fresh cases.

Ladakh now has 122 active positive cases—118 in Leh and four in Kargil.

Death toll in Ladakh stood at 209 including 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.