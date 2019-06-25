Spider-Man: Far From Home’ to now release in India on July 4

MUMBAI: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will now hit the theatres in India on July 4, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Tuesday.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 5, will open a day early across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Spider-Man is the most loved superhero in India. And with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, we have decided to release it a day prior on Thursday, 4th July,” Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said in a statement.

Featuring Tom Holland as the titular superhero, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is directed by Jon Watts.

The film, which is Holland’s second stand-alone as the Marvel superhero, is set post the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

It also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Advance bookings for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will open in India from June 30. (agencies)