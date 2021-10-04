Speedster from Jammu bowls fastest delivery of season in IPL, LG Sinha extend best wishes

Jammu, Oct 4: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended best wishes to Jammu based speedster Umran Malik who has bowled the fastest delivery of the season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) during his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Taking to micro-blogging sites, the office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team.”

“You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead,” it wrote.

Umran bowled the delivery at 150.6 kilometers per hour. Team captain Kane Williamson has also showered praise for the bowler.

Umran Malik, 21, is a resident of Gujjar Nagar, Jammu, got a chance to showcase his talent for the first time.

His coach at Jammu, Randhir Singh Manhas expressing gratitude said that his hard work and passion for cricket has earned him this name at the international level.

“He (Umran Malik) was completely raw but full of talent,” Mr Manhas told UNI.

“He has passion for cricket and the way he used to bowl in the net sessions was awesome,” he said adding that his bowling speed sometimes was unmatchable.

“He regularly played tennis ball cricket and local tournaments helped him to enhance his speed,” said Mr Manhas. (Agencies)