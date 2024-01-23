Special prayers held across J&K to celebrate Ram Lalla consecration at Ayodhya Temple

*City of Temples wears festive look, reverberates with Ram ‘bhajans’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: The City of Temples today reverberated with Ram ‘bhajans’ as religious functions, jhankis and recitation of hymns held in every nook and corner to celebrate the Ram Lalla consecration at Ayodhya Temple while special prayers were also held in temples across Kashmir valley.

Since early morning, devotees started visiting the temples in Jammu where the main function was held at historic Shri Raghunath Temple wherein three-day religious ‘akhand path’ programme came to an end today with consecration ceremony.

A Diwali like festivity atmosphere gripped Jammu and Kashmir during the Ram Lalla ‘Consecration’ ceremony. The live screening of the ceremony was organized at various temples and markets of Jammu city. The devotees chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, offered prayers at the temples, which were beautifully decorated and illuminated with saffron and golden yellow lights.

The live telecast of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya was shown by LEDs installed in Sanjay Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Ware House, Raghunath Temple, Shiv Temple Rehari, Agarwal Sabha and J&K Brahmin Sabha areas. Community kitchens (langars) were also organized in every temple as well as each in every street to serve ‘prasad’ to the people.

In Katra, Mata Vaishnodevi Temple was decked with decorations and hundreds of devotees offered prayers at the cave shrine amid tight security.

In Kashmir, special prayers were performed at several temples, including the Shankaracharya Temple. The devotees from the minuscule Hindu population and the tourists visited the Shankaracharya Temple on the Zabarwan hills here to participate in the special prayers organized for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The prayers were followed by a langar for the devotees.

Special prayers were also held at the Hanuman temple on the banks of Jhelum River in Amirakadal area of the city. A havan was organized at the Sun Temple at Mattan in Anantnag district to celebrate the consecration ceremony. “We have been performing havan here since last night and we pray to Lord Ram that brotherhood and communal harmony prevail between various communities in Kashmir as before 1990,” the organizer said.

A special prayer in the evening was also held at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk area while thousands of lamps were illuminated across the temples in Kashmir to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

To celebrate the occasion, leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K unit along with local people took out ‘Prabhat Pheri’ early in the morning in Lower Roopnagar (Jammu), praising Lord Shri Ram. After this, bhajan-kirtan and hawan-yagya was organized.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu organized a function at Chamber House to celebrate the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Rama in Ram Temple at Ayodhya. At the outset, CCI Office bearers performed Pooja of Ram Darbar. After Pooja-Archana, Prasad was served among the participants. Speaking on the occasion, CCI members said that whole world was waiting for the historic Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Thousands of enthusiastic people watched live streaming of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony by Prime Minister Yashasvi Narendra Modi at the historic and heritage Kol Kandoli Temple in Nagrota-the Pratham Darshan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine on Trikuta Hills. The Temple precincts wore a festive look with banners, buntings and saffron flags fluttering all around.

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana also participated in the special prayers held after the consecration ceremony and prayed for peace, tranquility and wellness of all. Rana also paid obeisance at the temples at Ram Temple Amb, Baba Jitto Nath Temple at Ranjan, Shree Raghunath Temple at Agore, Shree Vaishno Temple at Nagrota, Shree Ram Temple at Mohalla Slathia, Nagrota, Narsingh Temple at Gharota and Panch Mandir, Gandhi Nagar.

A huge rally was organized this evening in RS Pura by management committee of Maa Durga Temple, Gagian (RS Pura) to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. The rally started from the Durga Temple and after passing through several villages culminated back at the Temple. Later, the devotees also organized a Maha-Aarti to mark the occasion.

Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha J&K organized a grand havan at Raj Tilak Bhawan Temple complex, Jammu. The havan was attended by all the residents of the vicinity irrespective of caste and creed.

Bahujan Samaj Party J&K general secretary and media head, Rajesh Gupta while congratulating the people of the country for Ram Lalla consecration at Ayodhya Temple, said that it was a long-awaited dream of countless Ram devotees which has finally come true.

Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS), Shalamar Road (Jammu) organized ‘Sunder Kand’ recital event at its premises, in connection with Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held at Ayodhya. Besides, office bearers of the Sabha including president Romesh Chander Gupta, senior vice presidents Shiv Pratap Gupta and Harinder Gupta, a large number of Ram devotees from all walks of life participated in the event.

The Fruit and Vegetable Association, Narwal Mandi (Jammu) joyously celebrated the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The celebration was joined by senior BJP leaders Yudhvir Sethi, Priya Sethi, Sham Lal Langar and Balwant Singh Billawaria who inaugurated the Bhandara organized by the Association at Kalika Temple in Narwal Mandi.

Ardh Ratri Maha Raghenya Sewa Sanstha Trust, Mata Kheer Bhawani, Bhawani Nagar (Janipur, Jammu) organized an event at the Peeth wherein large number of devotees witnessed the event live as elaborated arrangements were made by the Sanastha for that. The Pooja started continuously at the Peeth from Makar Sankranti by way of holding of Prabhat Pheris, Bhajan Kirtan and distribution of Akhshit Prasad etc. In addition, hawan of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman was performed by L D Koul, a renowned religious scholar today. After the culmination of hawan, prasad was served among the devotees.

To celebrate the Ram Lalla consecration, Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) presented Bhajan Sandhya at Janipur (Jammu) in close coordination with Sangam Tru Art Production. The traditional folk culture of Jammu province and specially awareness items prepared on the theme “Ram Ayaenge”, “Siya Ram Bajoo”, “Raja Ram Bajo Re- Mann Tulsa”, “Ram Naam Satya Hai” etc were presented.

On the auspicious occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, KC International School showcased unbridled enthusiasm by presenting a devotional music video “Ram Aa Rahe Ghar Apne” sung by the chairperson and motherly figure Saroj Mahajan (president, Shakti Women Welfare Society, Jammu) and retired Deputy SP Shashi Thakur (vice president, Shakti Women Welfare Society, Jammu). The song was written and composed by Brij Mohan, video was made by Rahul Dutta and music was given by Rakesh Anand.

On the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the community at Krishna Sports Club at Jammu came together to commemorate the event with a grand celebration. The ceremony was made accessible to the local community through the installation of a large LED display. The initiative was spearheaded by Narinder Singh Bhau, an executive member of BJP. Hundreds of individuals participated in the festivities, coming together to celebrate the occasion.

To celebrate inaugural function of the newly built Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar arranged a poise yagya under the presidentship of Bharat Bhushan Arya. Members and other participants attended the Yagya, offered their ‘Shradha-Suman’ to Lord Rama, seeking His blessings for peace and prosperity for the whole world. Parsad was also served to the devotees.

In Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu, Kameshwar Temple, Jio Pota Temple, Puli Wala Temple, Sumah Dev Sthan, Ram Mandir Maira Jagir, Maa Kali Mandir Bomal, Sant Shri Devkinandan Ashram Mandrian were beautifully decorated with flowers, lamps and bhagwa flags. Live telecast of Pran Pratishtha was watched by Ram devotees in Radha Chowk and Sungal Morh of Akhnoor.

After Pran Pratistha, the members of Shri Ram Leela Club gathered at Radha Chowk, performed Aarti of Lord Ram. Parsad and sweets were distributed by the devotees at various places in Pakka Danga, Manda, Nirdosh Chowk and Bus Stand. Meanwhile, members of NGO Team Umeed celebrated the “Pran Pratishtha” of Shri Ram Temple by donating cattle feed and other items at Jai Maa Surbhi Gaushala, Akhnoor.

A special program was organized at Sant Shri Devkinandan Ashram, Mandrian. Ram devotees watched the live telecast of Pran Pratishtha program after which the Saint Sudhanshuji Maharaj delivered spiritual discourses. Hundreds of devotees including District Development Council member Suresh Sharma paid obeisance on the occasion.

A mega religious function was organized at Dev Asthan Mathwar under the aegis of Bawa Yashpalji Maharaj. In this function about 300 Shastris chanted mantras for the welfare and peace of whole world. A mass bhandara was also organized and prasad was distributed to large numbers of devotees gathered at the Devsthan.

On the historical day of consecration ceremony of Lord Rama at Ayodhya, prominent production house of J&K ‘Free Birds Music’ launched the devotional song on Lord Rama in an impressive function held at Ranjit College of Education at Kunjwani. Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia and Ramesh Arora (former MLC) were the chief guests on the occasion while Manmeet Singh presided over the function. Ashwini Sharma (former MLA) and Sushil Singh Charak (chairman NDA) were the guests of honour. Dharminder Kumar DDC Bishnah and Rashid Rahil (Editor in Chief, Daily Asia Mail Group) were the special guests.

To celebrate the occasion, a mesmerizing function was held at the Panch Mandir, Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar (Jammu). The ceremony was attended by a multitude of devotees and spiritual leaders of the area for whom arrangement of live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha programme from Ayodhya was made on a big screen. The gathering sung Ram bhajans and decorated the temple with rangoli and flowers. A Havan was also performed on the occasion.

In order to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Shree Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, a programme was organized by Narottam Sharma, former corporator of JMC Ward Number 3 at Shree Ram Ashram, Peer Kho. After performing the Arti of Lord Rama people prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K. The celebration was attended by among others by Mahant Keshav Shukla, Yudhveer Sethi (vice -president J&K BJP) and former Deputy Mayor of Jammu Advocate Purnima Sharma.

To mark the occasion, Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Ambphalla (Jammu) held a Puja-Archana program in the Shree Ram Temple situated in the Sabha premises. A large number of devotees participated in the programme wherein bhajan-kirtans in the glory of Lord Rama were recited. This was followed by the lighting of earthen lamps at the Sabha premises. The function was attended by the members of Executive Committee of KP Sabha headed by KK Khosa, the president.