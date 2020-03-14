Special Air India flight in Italy to bring back Indian students by midnight today:Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:Seven persons, who tested positive for coronavirus, discharged after treatment said Health Ministry.
More than 4000 people who had come in contact with 84 positive cases are under surveillance said Health Ministry.
Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight said Health Ministry.
Special Air India flight to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students said Health Ministry.
