Speaker tells members to ask brief questions

NEW DELHI: Speaker Om Birla Friday repeatedly urged members to ask brief questions and not to digress from the main issue in Lok Sabha during the Question

Hour.

During Question Hour, when Kaushal Kishore asked the first question of the new Lok Sabha, he started with praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers.

Birla was quick to ask him to come to the point and ask question on tree plantation.

Ajay Misra Teni was the next member to ask question on a similar issue. He was asked by the Speaker not to add long background. When Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was speaking during the introduction of the triple talaq bill, Birla urged members not to talk among themselves.

As some opposition members continued to talk, he said he will be forced to take their names. The Speaker first named Shashi Tharoor. He, then asked Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to stop talking as he was having a conversation with Tharoor and other fellow member.

This, however, did not go down well with some opposition members who protested.

“This is not a primary school,” said one of the agitating members.

“We are also elected members,” said another member. Asaduddin Owaisi, who demanded division of votes while the triple talaq bill was being introduced, said by not agreeing to the process the Speaker was violating rules. (AGENCIES)