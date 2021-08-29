Speaker meets LG, will address Parl Outreach Prog for PRIs on Aug 31

14 PSCs, 300 MPs visited J&K

50 representatives from Jammu too invited

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 29: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his arrival in Srinagar on a five-day visit to Kashmir valley during which he will address representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions as part of Parliamentary Outreach Programme on August 31 at SKICC in which five PRI representatives have been invited from each of the 10 districts of Jammu region also besides Kashmir.

Birla reached Srinagar after three-day long trip to the Union Territory of Ladakh as part of a ‘Parliamentary Outreach Programme for PRIs’.

“Today, met Speaker, Lok Sabha Om Birla ji @ombirlakota at Raj Bhavan. I, on behalf of people of Jammu & Kashmir, welcome the Speaker, who is on his visit to the UT as part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme to Strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions,” the LG said on Twitter.

Sources said the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor were reported to have discussed the further empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and other issues.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has invited five PRI representatives from each of the 10 districts of Jammu region for the Parliamentary Outreach Programme to be addressed by Birla at SKICC Srinagar on August 31.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the District Development Council (DDC) chairperson and vice chairperson, one Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson and two Sarpanchs from each district totalling five representatives of the PRIs will attend the Parliamentary Outreach Programme.

“Names of the BDC chairperson and two Sarpanchs from every district who will join the programme have been finalized by the Rural development Department,” sources said.

A total of 50 representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions will attend the Panchayati Outreach Programme at the SKICC Srinagar from the Jammu region.

On August 30 and September 1, Om Birla will visit Pahalgam and Gulmarg respectively where he will interact with representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, officials of the administration and dignitaries.

He will return to New Delhi from Srinagar on September 2.

The Speaker had addressed a similar Panchayati Outreach Programme in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh on August 27. He had visited Pangong Tso lake yesterday where too he met representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, administration and other dignitaries.

On his arrival at Srinagar, Birla said that recently Parliament’s engagement with grass-root level democratic institutions has taken a huge leap. He added that 14 Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSCs) with more than 300 MPs have visited the UT of Jammu and Kashmir which reflects the commitment of the Parliament towards democracy and development at the grass-root level in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official statement tonight said besides Birla, Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel; Members of Parliament; former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Nirmal Kumar Singh and other eminent dignitaries will attend the Parliamentary Outreach Programme in Srinagar on August 31.

The Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the Empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions is a unique initiative of the Lok Sabha Speaker. A first of its kind programme, it is intended to strengthen the institution of governance and planning at the grass-root level, the statement said.

It added that the delegates have already started arriving at Srinagar for the programme.

He also said that the Members have met with the common people and listened to their problems, which has created a positive atmosphere in the Union Territory.

Speaking about the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Birla said that in the glorious journey of the 75 years of independence, Indian democracy has gone from strength to strength and the successive Governments have contributed to strengthen democracy in India.

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed that the Outreach initiative of the Parliament is a step towards capacity building and improving accountability and transparency of the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Lauding the development initiatives in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the comprehensive action plan of development will prosper the UT and the fruits of development will reach the last man standing in the row.