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Speaker announces Panel of Chairmen

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather today announced the Panel of Chairmen for the Autumn session. The Speaker nominated MLA Eidgah Mubarik Gul, MLA Samba Surjeet Singh Slathia and MLA...

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Daily Excelsior
04:51 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather today announced the Panel of Chairmen for the Autumn session.

The Speaker nominated MLA Eidgah Mubarik Gul, MLA Samba Surjeet Singh Slathia and MLA Bandipora Nizam-ud-din Bhat as members of the panel.

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The Panel of Chairmen will preside over the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker.

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