SPB will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice, unparalleled compositions: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and said he would forever remain in people’s memories through his melodious voice and unparalleled music compositions.

The 74-year old singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti,” Shah tweeted. (AGENCIES)