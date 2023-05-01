SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy Mission

United Nations, May 1: SpaceX has launched its sixth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying ViaSat-3 Americas and other satellites, after several delays, the company informs.

“Liftoff!” SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday, adding in a later post that the first payload deployment is expected within hours.

The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday (00:26 GMT on Monday), following days of delay due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Apart from ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound broadband satellite that will be operated by California-based company Viasat, the mission’s payload includes Astranis’s first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

(UNI)