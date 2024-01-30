SP Repatriated To J&K, Another Deputed To Ladakh

JAMMU, Jan 30: A Superintendent of Police deputed to Ladakh has been repatriated to Jammu and Kashmir while as another Superintendent of Police has been deputed to Ladakh.

“In the interest of administration, Ch. Iftikhar Ahmad, SP, presently on deputation to the Union territory of Ladakh, in terms of the Government Order No.232-Home of 2021 dated 07.10.2021, is hereby repatriated to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” Reads an order, a copy “Consequent upon the above, Shri Farhan Jehanzeb Naqash,SP (JKPS-116023), is hereby deputed to the Union territory of Ladakh from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect, for a period of two years or till the final apportionment is made in terms of Section 89(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019,” it states further.