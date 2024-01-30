Police Attaches Property Of Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: Police on Tuesday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police said an under-construction house on land Shamilat (4) bearing survey No. 220 belonging to a notorious drug peddler identified as Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Gadihama, Kulgam, was attached under Section 68-F (2) of the NDPS Act 1985.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation and inquiry conducted by Kulgam Police.

The property was prima facie acquired by the owner from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Pertinently, the said drug peddler is involved in Case FIR number 184/2020 and in Case FIR number 83/2022 of Police Station Kulgam, police added. (Agencies)